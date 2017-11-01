Bishop losing her way on Asian diplomacy as Xi cements power
While Chinese Premier Xi Jinping consolidated his power at China's 19th National Congress, Australia's leaders continue to show their diplomatic and moral weakness.
Nov 1, 2017
As the Turnbull government has lurched from crisis to crisis in the past week, seemingly unable to win even the smallest trick, modern China moved into its third era as its leader Xi Jinping took complete charge of the country, a triumphant dictator, after the ruling Communist Party’s quinquennial Congress — with barely a sound from Canberra.
