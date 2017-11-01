 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Politics

Nov 1, 2017

Share

As the Turnbull government has lurched from crisis to crisis in the past week, seemingly unable to win even the smallest trick, modern China moved into its third era as its leader Xi Jinping took complete charge of the country, a triumphant dictator, after the ruling Communist Party’s quinquennial Congress — with barely a sound from Canberra.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment