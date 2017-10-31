The White House is giving foreign policy types and regular humans all kinds of things to worry about. There’s North Korea, of course, and the very real possibility of nuclear war. There’s the ambush and death of four American troops in Niger amid some pretty questionable circumstances. There’s the deliberate sabotage of global action on climate change. There’s inflammatory statements about terrorism, refugees and immigration. There’s the decimation of the State Department and American diplomatic expertise. I could go on.