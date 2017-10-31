 Menu lock
Oct 31, 2017

Yale Diaries: America’s ‘credibility’ is not the problem here

While pundits wring their hands over Trump eroding America's global "credibility", the rest of us are more concerned about the world blowing up, says Yale fellow and freelance writer Emma Shortis

Jack Vening

The White House is giving foreign policy types and regular humans all kinds of things to worry about. There’s North Korea, of course, and the very real possibility of nuclear war. There’s the ambush and death of four American troops in Niger amid some pretty questionable circumstances. There’s the deliberate sabotage of global action on climate change. There’s inflammatory statements about terrorism, refugees and immigration. There’s the decimation of the State Department and American diplomatic expertise. I could go on.

