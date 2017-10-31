 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Oct 31, 2017

How the states are making Scott Morrison pay for his failing performance

Has Scott Morrison had his worst month since becoming Treasurer?

Alan Austin —

Alan Austin

Share

The jobless rates, housing, productivity, wages, tax avoidance, national net worth, and the ballooning debt all added to federal Treasurer Scott Morrison’s October tribulations. And now the state treasurers have formed their own club to circumvent him. The humiliation is pretty comprehensive.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment