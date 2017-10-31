How the states are making Scott Morrison pay for his failing performance
Oct 31, 2017
Has Scott Morrison had his worst month since becoming Treasurer?
The jobless rates, housing, productivity, wages, tax avoidance, national net worth, and the ballooning debt all added to federal Treasurer Scott Morrison’s October tribulations. And now the state treasurers have formed their own club to circumvent him. The humiliation is pretty comprehensive.
