The Turnbull government’s refusal to back a “yes” vote on a referendum package from the Uluru Statement from the Heart meeting — a combination of constitutional recognition, treaty, and advisory assembly — is politically predictable. Though the speed with which it was done is affronting, it’s surprising anyone is so surprised. What chance was there that a Coalition with the National Party in it would ever consent to such a thing? Some polling currently being spruiked around suggests that support for an advisory body, established in the constitution, is as high as 60%, getting to the levels of support enjoyed by a minimal “recognition” statement alone.
