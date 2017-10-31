Razer: social media managers seem convinced we are idiots
Why do so many social media accounts of so many serious institutions talk to us as though we prefer our institutions or politicians “humanised” and served in the way of a soft drink?
Oct 31, 2017
A few days ago in the Crikey office, the cry “Why?! Just why?” could be heard. This is not an uncommon lament in a newsroom, and when it sounds, it is only natural to suppose that some new evidence of man-made brutality has emerged. Perhaps the other two-thirds of Bangladesh had fallen in the sea? Perhaps former prime minister Tony Abbott had stripped down to his rainbow speedos in efforts to protect the pure jewel of marriage? Not quite. A colleague was angry at Twitter.
2 thoughts on “Razer: social media managers seem convinced we are idiots”
The privatisation of NSW police may well have long precedent with the Rum Corps. (“Can’t wait for the next keg of Bundy to drop!”) I’m just glad that decades after Qld had a First Lady called Flo, NSW now finally has a premiere called Gladys. I can only hope that Victoria may one day see an Edna, SA will get an Ivy, WA get a Prudence and Tas a Hortense, at which point I can finally indulge in my secret desire to wear a striped woolen one-piece, walrus moustachios and a straw boater.
It’s a changing world, Helen. State premiers now have Victoriana girls’ names, and the public face of your local surveillance state buzz-builds pop-culture references. Big Brother? More like Cool Druncle.
DIBP was lying – there are about six Commonwealth members whose citizens get a $20 waiver (takes about 2 days). US citizens get it too.
And not three minutes after the NSWPolice “drop” thing, someone responded with a piece about them bashing a backpacker. Hoist to their own canard.