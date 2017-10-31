Crikey Worm: Trump advisers charged with money-laundering, tax evasion
Good morning, early birds. Three of US President Donald Trump's campaign officials have been charged by the FBI, and cricketer Chris Gayle has won his defamation case against Fairfax Media. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Trump advisers charged with money-laundering, tax evasion”
If Fairfax were so sure of their story, wouldn’t they lodge the appeal on the spot?
Methinks it wasn’t Gayle who had his cock out.