Oct 31, 2017

The citizenship saga is far from over

Greg Poropat on the citizenship saga

Crikey

3 comments

3 thoughts on "The citizenship saga is far from over

  1. Raaraa

    On top of that, he will also no longer qualify for the various parliamentary pension that he was entitled to, retrospectively never having been qualified for them in the first place unless he gets elected in the future and accumulate the time needed to meet qualifying period for such pensions.

  2. brian crooks

    when are the claims circulating of alleged sexual harassment of young women by joyce going to be investigated, if untrue they should be put to rest, however if they have basis in fact a thorough investigation should be undertaken , there is no difference here and the peter slipper affair which was front page news and used by the Abbott opposition to shame the then government. is there one rule for coalition politicians and another rule for the others, if it was one nation , labor or the greens it would be front page on every newspaper .

  3. Western Red

    I also read that the Libs likely replacement for Fiona Nash in the Senate is ineligible because of her AAT appointment which would bring up Jim Molan who may well be the recipient of a Commonwealth military pension and also ineligible ?
    To your point, it rots my sox that some poor single Mum is put through a financial wringer by Centrelink to account for the odd thousand and then we have Baanarby being arrogant and seemingly incapable of filling out a simple form which will cost us millions in a by election. Does he have to pay us back ??