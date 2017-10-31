The citizenship saga is far from over
Oct 31, 2017
Greg Poropat writes: Re."Constitutional games showed this government is breathtakingly incompetent"
On top of that, he will also no longer qualify for the various parliamentary pension that he was entitled to, retrospectively never having been qualified for them in the first place unless he gets elected in the future and accumulate the time needed to meet qualifying period for such pensions.
when are the claims circulating of alleged sexual harassment of young women by joyce going to be investigated, if untrue they should be put to rest, however if they have basis in fact a thorough investigation should be undertaken , there is no difference here and the peter slipper affair which was front page news and used by the Abbott opposition to shame the then government. is there one rule for coalition politicians and another rule for the others, if it was one nation , labor or the greens it would be front page on every newspaper .
I also read that the Libs likely replacement for Fiona Nash in the Senate is ineligible because of her AAT appointment which would bring up Jim Molan who may well be the recipient of a Commonwealth military pension and also ineligible ?
To your point, it rots my sox that some poor single Mum is put through a financial wringer by Centrelink to account for the odd thousand and then we have Baanarby being arrogant and seemingly incapable of filling out a simple form which will cost us millions in a by election. Does he have to pay us back ??