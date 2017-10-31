Was Barnaby a security risk all that time?
Oct 31, 2017
Barnaby Joyce was the first foreigner to sit on the National Security Committee. Should our risk-averse security establishment be worried?
Barnaby Joyce was more than just member for New England, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and (disastrously) Water. The New Zealander was also a member of various cabinet sub-committees. And one in particular: the National Security Committee.
13 thoughts on “Was Barnaby a security risk all that time?”
That last paragraph goes to one of our biggest “security” problems – the way we get fed news/publicity/”DANGER!” by our foreign owned “establishment” viewsmedia trying to influence elections.
Yesterday, up here in Q, conservative glee clubber, strategist and toy boy Paul Williams told us to be ready for “when this campaign gets grubby” – and he’s right. If Labor/Palaszczuk gets a lead, his advertorial Curry or Maul will do more than concentrate on simply putting bad news for Labor (and puff pieces to boost Santoro sock-puppet “Porkpies” image ….. like they do for Adani every day?) on the front page and fillers; they’ll go feral, trying to convince punters “how unfit to govern Labor is”.
Today it was “FOREVER IN HER DEBT”?
‘To the stocks! Palaszczuk was stumped by a Curry or Maul ‘basic question’ that should have been answered with a Curry or Maul ‘basic statistic’ – as verified by Limited News’?