Was Barnaby a security risk all that time?
Barnaby Joyce was the first foreigner to sit on the National Security Committee. Should our risk-averse security establishment be worried?
Oct 31, 2017
Barnaby Joyce was the first foreigner to sit on the National Security Committee. Should our risk-averse security establishment be worried?
Barnaby Joyce was more than just member for New England, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and (disastrously) Water. The New Zealander was also a member of various cabinet sub-committees. And one in particular: the National Security Committee.
Powered by Taboola
6 thoughts on “Was Barnaby a security risk all that time?”
“The Minister for Adani”?
…… “The Member for Rinehart”.
Not a security risk per se I guess, but certainly a risk to the democratic process and rules of Parliament and also a risk to the environment ,.. oh, also an insult to our intelligence.
Barnham on an intelligence committe – we there’s a first!!
Barnaby Joyce is what one gets for keeping the Nationals on side. Is this the man whose soaring intellect, sophisticated understanding of the nuances of political thinking, charm, calm demeanour and understated elegance? If it is then it is the wrong man. It is sickening that a hoon like Barnaby gets to represent this country at all. Furthermore, the man is arrogant and lazy. He is a walking invitation to subvert this country.
I would argue that having a literal Kiwi on the committee (the small ratite/distant-relative-of-the-emu, not a New Zealander) would be the lesser threat.