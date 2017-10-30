 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Comments & corrections

Oct 30, 2017

The rejection of the Uluru Statement wastes a chance we may not see again

Crikey readers on the rejection of the Uluru statement

Crikey —

Crikey

Share

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “The rejection of the Uluru Statement wastes a chance we may not see again

  1. rlynch01@bigpond.com

    The Statement From the Heart was a statement for all of us: the PM’s or the OzKiwiKid rejections are irrelevant. This was a sincere communication from the people, and it must be received with the gravity and grace with which it was given. 2 small men who’d thought themselves leaders, failed. We will listen, we will move around yesterday’s men, we will join together to win this Heart only you give us.