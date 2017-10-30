Vale Ben Sandilands, renowned aviation journalist and Crikey blogger
Oct 30, 2017
Crikey‘s aviation blogger Ben Sandilands passed away on Friday after a long illness. He had written the Plane Talking blog for almost 10 years for Crikey, and had previously been an aviation reporter at the Sydney Morning Herald, with almost 60 years experience.
The loss of Ben Sandilands was a huge shock. He has been a presence in Australian journalism for decades – many readers would have read his work growing up – and perhaps we’d just assumed he would always be with us, always there to answer questions about aviation, to quash a conspiracy theory, to offer a guide to the arcane world of regulation and safety, to tell us what pilots and engineers were saying about incidents around the world. When disaster struck, Ben was the journalist we turned to, because we trusted his expertise and his judgment. Now he’s gone, and he leaves a huge, probably unfillable, gap.
There aren’t enough journalists like Sandilands around any more, and the impact on our media, and what readers and audiences get from the media, is palpable. Ben knew his subject area as well as any expert, and better than most. But more than his expertise and his contacts, accumulated over decades, he had two gifts – an appropriate journalistic scepticism of anything he was seeing and hearing, and a capacity to render often impenetrably complex technical issues into not merely readable but engaging analysis. His ongoing coverage of the tragedy of MH370 – particularly his capacity to separate lurid conspiracy theory from intriguing possibility – was probably the best in the world.
It’s pro forma when a journalist passes to laud their work. But the loss of Ben is a painful reminder of what we’re losing more broadly in the media. As the media business model collapses, we have fewer and fewer journalists like him; specialists who retain a good journalist’s capacity to tell stories that engage the layperson are a luxury few outlets can now afford, and we’re all the poorer for it.
Ben will be remembered in a more detailed obituary in the coming days. If you knew Ben and would like to speak to Crikey journalist Sally Whyte, she can be contacted here.
26 thoughts on “Vale Ben Sandilands, renowned aviation journalist and Crikey blogger”
A sad day with the passing of Ben. Loved his work. Who will I trust now to enlighten me on the mystery of MH370? RIP Ben Sandilands.
I don’t always read everything in Crikey but anything by Ben Sandilands was a must read. It was a real shock to learn today that I had seen Ben’s last contribution. I will miss them very much. Thank you Ben.
A terrible loss to all of his readers. His clear explanation of the technical issues involved allowed me, an interested lay person, to better understand the issues involved in aviation both on the ground and in the air. I will, also miss his joyful descriptions of the history of air travel and his wonder at the cutting edge of air and space travel.
Like Burnsy it was ‘Plane Talking’ that introduced me to Crikey after an aviation colleague pointed me in Crikey’s direction. I now highly regard Crikey as an independent source of News and I encourage the Editor and the team, when its appropriate, to search out and engage with another thoughtful journo who has the respect of the industry and who has the RIGHT contacts, not just the mouthpieces. A great loss. Vale Ben Sandilands.
Vale Ben Sandilands.
A bit of a shock to me. I’ve always enjoyed his articles on aviation.