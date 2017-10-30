For a document with no substance, the NEG has earned a lot of fans
NEG is so miraculous that it's garnering positive reaction from both sides of the field; quite a feat for an eight page document with zero figures, writes economist John Quiggin.
The generally positive reaction to the Turnbull government’s proposed National Energy Guarantee has been reminiscent of a Rorschach inkblot. This psychological test, popular in the 20th century but now largely discredited, required subjects to look at abstract symmetrical patterns and declare what they saw. Supposedly, a skilled tester could use the answer to determine the subject’s innermost fears, desires and psychological pathologies.
