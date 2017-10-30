Anonymity is at the heart of Australian journalism
Christopher Warren on the importance of respecting the confidentiality of journalistic sources.
Oct 30, 2017
In all the news about who told what to whom in the Australian Federal Police raid on the Australian Workers’ Union, you know who doesn’t have either a legal or ethical obligation to keep his source confidential? Former government staffer David De Garis.
7 thoughts on “Anonymity is at the heart of Australian journalism”
Because source anonymity is always sacrosanct (even if it means committing a crime, even if it means lying to your readers), and must always be defended whenever it suits you to do so, because your real bond of trust is and was always to the MPs and staffers who furnish the goods – not the readers you’re allegedly paid to inform.
Nothing was ever more “inside” the tent (or more eager to protect their “insider” status) than the press gallery – even Laurie Oakes would struggle to deny that.
We have Sharri Markson for this wagon-circling – why are we paying YOU for it?
‘who told De Garis?’ His boss of course. Banshee would have choreographed it all.
Wait ’till the LNP mob get their Bureau Of State Security (BOSS), Stasi, Australian Government Existence Normalisation Tribunal (AGENT), Australian Bureau Of Traitor Terminators (ABOTT), Department of Undercover Traitor and Terrorist Observers and Neutralizers (DUTTON), or whatever they call it, in full operation.
There is nothing like a couple of thousand volts to the genitals to produce quick information from “journalists” and other undesirables.
Would have to be battery powered of course due to the intermittent mains supply from NEG.
Yet another journalist telling us how crucial it is to democracy that journalists be allowed to publish information ‘someone’ has told them, yet withhold from us the one crucial thing that would equip us to make some assessment of its credibility and legitimacy for ourselves: who the ‘someone’ is. Anonymity: it’s bullshit, bullshit, epistemological bullshit. In the London Times, or in a Jettsons Fanboy chat room, anonymity = crap, junk, dreck information. White noise. Always, but now so more than ever. Information without an author is not just bad information, it’s anti-information: it makes good information moot, untenable, impossible. The ‘protect your anonymous source’ has always been a convenient vocational fudge, a self-serving ‘ethical’ convention the true purpose of which is pragmatic: to render the daily production of scoops, splashes and grabs easier.
Watched the Insiders circle jerk on this topic yesterday. Four insular gallery hacks furiously agreeing with each other about their professional obligation to knicker-drop their bylines like dutiful rent boys/girls to every creepy wannabe Machiavel who rams their tongue in their ear over a latte at Aussies. Relentlessly avoided the fact that a journalist who publicises anonymous information isn’t reporting news, they are creating it. Out of nothing but hearsay. Mutual wank session reached its nadir with Mark ‘Shit Happens’ Riley pompously waving his knob about and declaring ‘I’ll never shop a source’, as if he was Luther nailing his scrotum to the church door.
And they seriously wonder where the now-rampant ‘fake news’ epidemic was incubated?
LOL Thank you Jack! Your comment said it so well and far better than I could.
Whenever you make a secret deal with a political party, you are pushing your readership off a cliff for the sake of your publication and your career.
Please don’t dress up the dog’s vomit as salad dressing.
I agree that hacks “protecting their sauce” is bullshit when the whisperer is a political insider – what they are protecting is their own easy life of drops and privilege .
The only exception is a true, public interest whistleblower – everyone else is compromised and compromising.
BTW, Cackles has claimed that De Garis received his info re the raid from the meeja so there is no need for the fancy new metadata behemoth to be invoked – just pull his phone records and the identity of this mysterious person will be revealed.
Unless Cackles was lying…