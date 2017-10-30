Constitutional games showed this government is breathtakingly incompetent
The government's killing-off of Indigenous recognition may yet prove an even worse problem than the citizenship decision last week.
Oct 30, 2017
The government's killing-off of Indigenous recognition may yet prove an even worse problem than the citizenship decision last week.
As some of us suspected it would, last week turned into a disaster for the government. Parliamentary weeks often blow up for this lot, but last week was like watching a fireworks factory going up.
Powered by Taboola
23 thoughts on “Constitutional games showed this government is breathtakingly incompetent”
Incompetence & Incontinence. This Government has been Pi…. on us for way too long. We are in danger of making ourselves an international comedy routine. That said the Aboriginal decision was hamfisted and deplorable – give us a referendum Mr Turnball!
The constitutional crisis (debacle) is only the tip of the iceberg when it come to political ineptitude in the country. Dig a little deeper and you will more than likely find that the whole system is chaotic.
Bring back Abbott and Costello.
Let’s go for the full comedy script.
And this recounting of last week’s disasters doesn’t mention the very low point of Monday evening when Four Corners had a look at the NBN. If ever there was a pointer to what a disaster Turnbull would be as PM, the NBN is it.
So – another $120-odd million for a referendum just because a few of our ‘politicians’ can’t fill out a form correctly.
Here’s an idea: if they want a referendum so badly, let them fund it out of their own pockets. Or their own pension funds.
And do we really want in government those who are too lazy/incompetent/stupid to ensure that they meet the basic entrance requirements?
Bugger having a JSC “look at the matter” – just follow the bloody rules and read the forms you sign.
This is a perfect example of the shock & affront that such elites are held to the rules just like the little people who pay their salaries.
Let’s change the constitution – to suit the lazy idiots in the National Party? So that the likes of Jethro ($90,000 CommCar write-off; costs to attend weddings and parties. With his Rinehartphilia trips from India, letters to her kids to stop embarrassing her and a $50,000 donation to his campaign fund) can indulge his fetishes for riding the public gravy train – and use his position to benefit his irrigator mates up the Darling food-chain, and screw those down stream; and indulge Adani at a cost to the environment?
And leave it alone when it comes to recognition of the first Australians?