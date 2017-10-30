 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Oct 30, 2017

Constitutional games showed this government is breathtakingly incompetent

The government's killing-off of Indigenous recognition may yet prove an even worse problem than the citizenship decision last week.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

As some of us suspected it would, last week turned into a disaster for the government. Parliamentary weeks often blow up for this lot, but last week was like watching a fireworks factory going up.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Constitutional games showed this government is breathtakingly incompetent

  1. Xoanon

    The old post-election line “The people always get it right” is looking severely deluded as this government/circus rolls along. The people let them scrape back in last time, and demonstrably that was a mistake.

  2. Robert Smith

    It is difficult to amend the constitution but it takes support from both major parties. What Turnbull was really saying is that his “coalition” would not be united enough to provide the support required.

  3. leon knight

    Incompetent is one thing, but monument efforts at bullshitting to us is another entirely….a lying rabble at every post.