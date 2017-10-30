Constitutional games showed this government is breathtakingly incompetent
The government's killing-off of Indigenous recognition may yet prove an even worse problem than the citizenship decision last week.
Oct 30, 2017
As some of us suspected it would, last week turned into a disaster for the government. Parliamentary weeks often blow up for this lot, but last week was like watching a fireworks factory going up.
3 thoughts on “Constitutional games showed this government is breathtakingly incompetent”
The old post-election line “The people always get it right” is looking severely deluded as this government/circus rolls along. The people let them scrape back in last time, and demonstrably that was a mistake.
It is difficult to amend the constitution but it takes support from both major parties. What Turnbull was really saying is that his “coalition” would not be united enough to provide the support required.
Incompetent is one thing, but monument efforts at bullshitting to us is another entirely….a lying rabble at every post.