EXCLUSIVE: at home with Leunig, drinking breakfast absinthe on fairy floss carpet
Satirist Ben Pobjie recounts a delightful afternoon he spent in the company of Australia's leading cloud cartoonist.
Oct 30, 2017
“Welcome,” says Michael Leunig, drawing aside the collection of cloud and rabbit mobiles that serves as his front door. I step into the atrium of his house, staring in wonder at the thousands of origami unicorns drifting slowly down from the ceiling. “I like to keep the unicorns here,” Leunig intones, noticing my interest. “They remind me of what’s important in life. Never forget unicorns.” He refuses to elaborate.
5 thoughts on “EXCLUSIVE: at home with Leunig, drinking breakfast absinthe on fairy floss carpet”
“I just cry a single tear every morning, to represent the essential sadness at the heart of mankind.”
What more need be said? Thank you both.
“It’s too bad she won’t live. But then again, who does?”
Just excellent – my new fave of your works!
At last, the duck has been vaccinated with orange juice and is now ready to eat.
Beautiful work there Ben.
Who knew Pobjie is a gonzo in training?