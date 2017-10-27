A lot of smoke but no fire at the AWU
Amid the fallout of the the ROC's foot-shootingly efficient raid, no one seems to be asking what crime the AWU actually committed.
Oct 27, 2017
The politics of the AWU story have sucked up all the available oxygen. Employment Minister Michaelia Cash gets the new Registered Organisations Commission to investigate donations made a decade ago by Bill Shorten’s old union, the AWU, to the ALP and GetUp, as part of the government’s endless campaign to convince us that Shorten is a crook. The ROC sends the Federal Police to raid the AWU’s offices, and the media just happen to be waiting outside.
14 thoughts on “A lot of smoke but no fire at the AWU”
When even the partisans at Macquarie Hate radio are laughing about the sheer ineptitude and petty vindictiveness this farrago then it seems to be goodbye and don’t let the door hit your arse on the way out.
As noted above it is all self inflicted and required no actions by Labor.
Move on. No story here. Just more traditional LibCount (sorry, LibNat) union bashing. They can’t help themselves. It’s in their DNA.
The point you miss making Mark is that the AWU donations all those years ago were about the anti-WorkChoices campaign. There seems to be a general but not universal media failure to accept that linkage. Once the purpose of the donations becomes clear the degree of farce is heightened. If more people realised that Shorten is being pursued by ROC zealots and two score coppers because the AWU under his control was among the prominent funders of the eventually successful campaign to repeal WorkChoices, there is a real danger that instead of the ROC debacle being an ineffectual smear, it would be a pointer to a feather in Shorten’s union cap; good for him he put his members money where it was needed to beat off the draconian measures that Howard and his team installed as the WorkChoices regime, AWAs and all that.
Well said Paul. I look forward to an anti-Workchoices tsunami once again cleansing Australian politics for a bit!