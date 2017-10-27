A lot of smoke but no fire at the AWU
Amid the fallout of the the ROC's foot-shootingly efficient raid, no one seems to be asking what crime the AWU actually committed.
Oct 27, 2017
Amid the fallout of the the ROC's foot-shootingly efficient raid, no one seems to be asking what crime the AWU actually committed.
The politics of the AWU story have sucked up all the available oxygen. Employment Minister Michaelia Cash gets the new Registered Organisations Commission to investigate donations made a decade ago by Bill Shorten’s old union, the AWU, to the ALP and GetUp, as part of the government’s endless campaign to convince us that Shorten is a crook. The ROC sends the Federal Police to raid the AWU’s offices, and the media just happen to be waiting outside.
Powered by Taboola