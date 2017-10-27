 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Economy

Oct 27, 2017

The 20 most economically embarrassingly statistics for the government

The ABS is facing huge staff cuts. In honour of the good work the ABS has done over the years, here are 20 of its most devastating stats.

Alan Austin —

Alan Austin

Share

Nearly 500 jobs are to be axed from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in coming months, we have learned from the bureau’s 2017-18 Forward Work Program. Will this hinder its capacity to churn out the data to such devastating effect?

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment