At what point, if any, does religious conviction corrupt expert opinion?
Oct 27, 2017
The debate stretched across the week, on and on. By midnight on Thursday, amidst rancour and emotion, a vote still hadn’t been finalised. Finally, after a marathon 26-hour sitting, the assisted-dying bill, which allows terminally ill patients to access drugs that can be used to end their lives, passed through the lower house of the Victorian Parliament: 47-37. That was supposed to be the easy part; the bill now faces tight numbers in the upper house.
