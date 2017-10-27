Prediction v hindsight: how do businesses’ past claims about the Fair Work Act stack up?
Conservatives and business leaders assured us that WorkChoices would increase productivity and Labor's Fair Work Act reduce it. So what happened? The Productivity Commission has the answer.
Bernard, a very poor story as I can’t see what you are getting at. The Figure used is more confusing than enlightening. I presume what you are trying to say is that all the vested Business Interests and Howard were spinning crap and that WorkChoices and Fair Work Act only screwed workers out of any share in the productivity gains that they in fact delivered.