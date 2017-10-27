No aid from Abetz: how GetUp became Eric’s favourite political target
Eric Abetz and the right have long tried to have GetUp taken off the political map, and have resorted to some pretty interesting tactics.
Oct 27, 2017
Coalition politicians from the Prime Minister down have retreated to a common refrain this week: the real issue is what prompted the Australian Federal Police raid in the first place; the donation in 2006 by the Australian Workers’ Union (then headed by now-Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, also a board member) to left-wing activists GetUp as they were starting out.
15 thoughts on “No aid from Abetz: how GetUp became Eric’s favourite political target”
Given that the IPA does receive tax deductions under the charitable status clause, why does Abetz’s argument not fall there: “If an organisation becomes involved in the political debates, they shouldn’t be allowed to get charitable donations — which means tax-deductibility — in circumstances where the political party against which they are campaigning cannot get that sort of tax-deductibility and charity status for their donation.”
The only way to subvert Abetz’s own argument would be if there some record of the IPA actually supporting Labor or The Greens at a particular election.
Herr Abetz has lost sight of the fact that the Right of Dissent is the Linchpin of Democracy…….but would back GetUp! to the hilt if the dissent was with a Labor government.