End of Indigenous recognition process a huge win for the racist right
The government's refusal to consider a voice for Indigenous Australians in the constitution may well damn the recognition referendum to defeat.
Oct 27, 2017
The process for constitutional recognition of Australia’s first peoples may well be dead after the government’s rejection of the Uluru statement as “undesirable”. Australia’s Indigenous peoples have been told that their view — that symbolic constitutional change was insufficient, and needed to be coupled with a mechanism to provide an ongoing voice in debates affecting them — doesn’t count.
19 thoughts on “End of Indigenous recognition process a huge win for the racist right”
Well, the next steps in the development of a modern Australia, one that continues to acknowledge and evolve from our history, may not come from the centre at all. The sovereign states, the agents of the first Australian-based acts of legal dispossession, may also be the places from which Australian Makarrata arrangements emerge. The terms and the names and the forms may differ, but there will be a patchwork quilt, a patchwork landscape of recognition, agreement, reconciliation and cooperation emerge in the coming decade. As with everything that has happened here, it will take longer, be less spectacular, more quietly engaging, and possibly more enduring. The LNP Coalition resistance is useless and temporary. Let’s get on with the journey!