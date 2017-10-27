 Menu lock
Oct 27, 2017

End of Indigenous recognition process a huge win for the racist right

The government's refusal to consider a voice for Indigenous Australians in the constitution may well damn the recognition referendum to defeat.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The process for constitutional recognition of Australia’s first peoples may well be dead after the government’s rejection of the Uluru statement as “undesirable”. Australia’s Indigenous peoples have been told that their view — that symbolic constitutional change was insufficient, and needed to be coupled with a mechanism to provide an ongoing voice in debates affecting them — doesn’t count.

