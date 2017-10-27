Top five: Senate estimates were full of unearthed gems
Looking past the shiny and obvious, this week's Senate estimates hearings were full of newsworthy comments.
Oct 27, 2017
Looking past the shiny and obvious, this week's Senate estimates hearings were full of newsworthy comments.
Senate estimates week leaves journos and senators foraging like miners, looking for a nugget of a story by grilling senior public servants and ministers from early in the morning until the wee hours, day after day. This week provided them with a huge win after the Australian Federal Police raided the offices of the Australian Workers Union the day before the Registered Organisations Commission and Employment Minister Michaelia Cash were due to appear before the Senate committee. But while most eyes were trained elsewhere, there were more than a few admissions and statistics that were uncovered, with the possibility of more troubling headlines for the government in coming weeks.
Powered by Taboola