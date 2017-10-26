Well that didn’t take long: AWU raid turns into all-engulfing firestorm
Not unexpectedly, the government's attempt to attack Bill Shorten via the Registered Organisations Commission has blown up spectacularly.
Oct 26, 2017
Not unexpectedly, the government's attempt to attack Bill Shorten via the Registered Organisations Commission has blown up spectacularly.
Yesterday had an ominous feeling for the government. Things tend to fall apart for it during parliamentary sitting weeks, and this was an estimates sitting week as well, multiplying the opportunities for things to go wrong. Add to that, there was the problem of a political raid on the Australian Workers Union, the result of an attempt by Michaelia Cash to get the new Registered Organisations Commission to pursue Bill Shorten over donations to GetUp over a decade ago when he headed the AWU.
Powered by Taboola
53 thoughts on “Well that didn’t take long: AWU raid turns into all-engulfing firestorm”
So, to summarise:
1. We have no Bill of Rights.
2. Westminster accountability to Parliament no longer obtains – you can lie through your teeth to the chamber, get caught red-handed, sacrifice a staffer, run away and brazen it out.
3. The Fourth/Press Gallery will judge it purely on the political match-up/roll out – calling it a Cash ‘win, bloodied, on points’ already. Then get distracted by the next story. Here it’s the High Court eligibility decisions.
4. As for the High Court…well, it’s increasingly acquiescing to Cabinet’s political imperative. The misuse of the ABS/discretionary funds for the plebiscite only the most recent. Let’s have a gander at today – although it’s not strictly an Executive Power v. Court Power decision, as such, so not entirely a litmus. (Yes, there are potential grave majority implications, but not quite the same separation of powers metrics).
We have no manifest reason to believe we exist in a functioning Parliamentary democracy at the moment. Add in the rapid expansion of security-driven Executive summary powers and we have a huge systemic problem.
The Gallery’s primary role is ensuring Westminster conventional function obtains. That’s the number one reason we grant them such intimate access to our Parliament. Not so Annabelle Crabbe can giggle with Chrissy Pyne and Sammy D on the telly. If they let the Cash story go they don’t deserve it.
Executive powers not exec ‘summary’ powers sorry
Judith Ireland in today’s SMH is trying to sell this as a difficult ‘protect your sources/off-the-record is sacrosanct’ thing. Bullshit bullshit bullshit, Judith. When journalists allow their ‘confidentiality’ conventions to become routinely exploited by hacks, to turn them into misuse of Executive Power stooges – as they have been since at least Bolt/Wilkie – it’s time their cosy access to ‘The Game’ was withdrawn.
If they want ‘inside scoops’ maybe they should stop waiting on their fat lazy arses in Aussies to be spoon-fed them, and do some fucking proactive independent investigating.
‘Off-the-record’ is epistemological toxin, a bullshit convenient fudge, totally untenable now.