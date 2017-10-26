Well that didn’t take long: AWU raid turns into all-engulfing firestorm
Not unexpectedly, the government's attempt to attack Bill Shorten via the Registered Organisations Commission has blown up spectacularly.
Oct 26, 2017
Yesterday had an ominous feeling for the government. Things tend to fall apart for it during parliamentary sitting weeks, and this was an estimates sitting week as well, multiplying the opportunities for things to go wrong. Add to that, there was the problem of a political raid on the Australian Workers Union, the result of an attempt by Michaelia Cash to get the new Registered Organisations Commission to pursue Bill Shorten over donations to GetUp over a decade ago when he headed the AWU.
39 thoughts on “Well that didn’t take long: AWU raid turns into all-engulfing firestorm”
Then there is this – read it [I recommend all of the article not just the essence] and weep.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/oct/26/78m-spent-on-darling-water-buyback-nearly-double-its-valuation?CMP=soc_567
Not resignable? Then what is? It’s Westminister. You want Executive power then the deal is your staff and you are indivisible. Whatever they do, you have done. Without that accountability to Parliament we’re living in an oligarchy. Ministers can just keep hiring/firing adroit staffers as disposable abusers of Exec oomph.
Come on, BK, if you won’t/can’t grasp this you should prolly hand in your Gallery card.
Was this intended for his other article (filed simultaneously)? Because he did qualify that with “if Michaelia Cash is telling the truth about being lied to by a staffer”.
Yes, it’s a hedge. As a former public servant, he knows better than to presume the probable (ie. that she’s lying), on the off chance that she’s just an idiot.
If there’s anybody in the world who believes Cash didn’t know the press was given prior warning now’s the time for them to gallop in on their unicorn or fly in on their pig.
The Liberals just love a dirty tricks stunt. They love it!
However, they are hopeless at the execution. It goes all the way back to 1975 (at least) and while they did manage to pull off a dirty dismissal back then, it has been a millstone around their neck ever since. Ute Gate, the Heydon Royal Commission (millions of dollars, Shorten in the hot-seat for two days and 900 questions – all for nothing); numerous fumbling raids by the AFP, the setting up dodgy anti-union attack dogs, and now this fiasco? The Libs love a good dirty stunt, but they suck at getting it over the line. By sicing the media onto the AWU raid prematurely , they managed to fuck it all up even BEFORE the AFP got to the scene!
As far as botched jobs go, that effort was pretty impressive!
There is only one way forward for the Libs; the next election must largely be a battle between Turnbull and Shorten, if they have any chance of surviving. A Coalition vs Labor strategy is not likely to get them across the line given both the current polls and the sheer number of misfits that pervade their ranks.
Why does the phrase, ‘cunning stunt’, keep coming into my head?