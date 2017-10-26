Well that didn’t take long: AWU raid turns into all-engulfing firestorm
Not unexpectedly, the government's attempt to attack Bill Shorten via the Registered Organisations Commission has blown up spectacularly.
Oct 26, 2017
Yesterday had an ominous feeling for the government. Things tend to fall apart for it during parliamentary sitting weeks, and this was an estimates sitting week as well, multiplying the opportunities for things to go wrong. Add to that, there was the problem of a political raid on the Australian Workers Union, the result of an attempt by Michaelia Cash to get the new Registered Organisations Commission to pursue Bill Shorten over donations to GetUp over a decade ago when he headed the AWU.
27 thoughts on “Well that didn’t take long: AWU raid turns into all-engulfing firestorm”
I do not know why Bernard Keane thinks Cash is not required to resign. I have read in the papers elsewhere that any contact with the media by staff has to be run by the Minister. That means that either Minister Cash is incompetent or is not revealing all. In either situation she is not fit to be the minister.
How many times does this wretched Senator, Michaelia Cash land herself in trouble only to be let off by her Party? And how many times does Bill Shorten find himself with a fist full of Ace’s only to blow his advantage with tedious replies? More to the point, how many times does Malcolm Turnbull get away with the utegate scenario by reeling off a cluster of unimportant trivia?
If only we could connect Turnbull’s ego to the national power grid …..?
Beautiful.
Greatest own goal since Truffles screwed up Utegate, the man simply has no political radar at all.
Why on earth this commission set up less than a year ago thinks it’s OK to hunt down papers over a 10 year old donation though is beyond me and none of the stupid media bother to ask.
The entire defence of Michaelia Cash has been exposed. First neither she or her staff leaked, LIE; AWU refused to hand over relevant docs, LIE; anonymous tip that they were about the shred documents, obviously a LIE, too! And Bernard believes she shouldn’t resign?
Of course she shouldn’t resign. Who else can be depended upon to kick own goals all the way up to the next election?
Far too Third World for comfort. In Cambodia the main Opposition leader has been arrested and charged with treason, the Government using the apparatus of the State to destroy the Opposition. Setting up a government body to pursue unionists and having it use the Federal Police against the Opposition leader smacks of the same thing.
“The PM’s on the burning deck,
The Cash is in the bag;
He happened to be standing there
While Shortened Billy lagged.
Now Billy was a cunning chap,
He threw a gimme pass,
And as Malcolm stooped to grab it up,
She kicked him in the arse”
Since the day Tony Abbott lied the LNP’s way into office there has been an endless string of Royal Commissions, Parliamentary inquiries and sundry other witch hunts into the ALP and the unions.
Sooner or later Labor will be back in office. Let us hope there will be a massive payback against the LNP and all organisations (like the IPA) associated with it, way back to when Menzies exported pig iron to the Japs. They still need to be repaid for the coup of November 1975.
No more Mr Nice Guy, Bill.
Banking on Iraq too…..
And no, it’s not over yet.
We still have have DFAT – “Procurers to the Limited News Party” – in “Pimping for Adani”?
…… Pass me the “AWB WEATIE-POOFS”.