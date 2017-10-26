 Menu lock
Oct 26, 2017

Well that didn’t take long: AWU raid turns into all-engulfing firestorm

Not unexpectedly, the government's attempt to attack Bill Shorten via the Registered Organisations Commission has blown up spectacularly.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Yesterday had an ominous feeling for the government. Things tend to fall apart for it during parliamentary sitting weeks, and this was an estimates sitting week as well, multiplying the opportunities for things to go wrong. Add to that, there was the problem of a political raid on the Australian Workers Union, the result of an attempt by Michaelia Cash to get the new Registered Organisations Commission to pursue Bill Shorten over donations to GetUp over a decade ago when he headed the AWU.

