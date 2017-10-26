Razer: dying for capitalism at our standing desks
Forget what you hear about the need for constant change in industry: it's all about staying exactly the same.
There are two stubborn odours in every knowledge workplace of the present. The first comes from the kitchenette; microwaved puttanesca from last June. The second comes from your armpits. Or, at least, it did from mine. Every time “change” was ordered from upstairs, I knew what to expect: no change, preceded by a week of meetings about how to have better meetings, with a guest appearance by a Maverick in a TEDx cap.
I’ve often lamented my lack of actual skill, something tangible. It pains me to think about my group of “intangible skills” that are nothing but last years buzzwords that I try to articulate on my LinkedIn profile.
I ridiculed those that would stay in the small country town I grew up in getting a mechanical, electrical or plumbing apprenticeships but now spend my time watching car restoration shows, marvel at those that can build their own electronic devices and do full house restorations.
Daniel Pink said that in the West those that will rise are those that can create, the artists and automation will go to Asia. The only issue is that needs a skill as well.
I can’t even write goody
A lack of goody does not seem to dissuade many. And, dear, I’ve seen worse.
May I “incetivize” you to email Graeber with your bullshit job? I believe he is still taking surveys for his research doihaveabsjoborwhat@gmail.com
Once again, Razer provides a reliable barometer of how the new (and old) left jumped the shark.
Presumably they’d be “happier” working all day tanning hides in fetid animal excrement?
They’d be more “satisfied” going down an airless, lightless pit to extract polluting substances that can lower EVERYONE’s lifespan?
Maybe inner peace could be gained with some good honest toil in the Stasi torturing dissidents?
Oh, the humanity! A boring job in an air conditioned office with a standing desk!
Obviously this represents the nadir of centrist neoliberalism as we know it. And apparently NOTHING is worse than centrist neoliberalism.
To say one form of work has its problems is not to suggest that other forms of work are without theirs.
But if you feel like Richard Dawkins who has just caught a simple Christian out in an obvious lie, who am I to deny your pleasure? Enjoy.
Hi damien!
You must be pleased with the progress made by the LNP towards the ” happier” and “satisfied” aspects of your post.
The LNP are more than happy for more coal mines and it will probably be soonish that the AFP will become either in whole or in part the Bureau of State Security ( Apartheid S. African version of Stasi).
For Helen I used to live up above Perth, in the hills. Looking down on the CBD it always used to amaze me. All that city and people and buildings, all for shuffling paper around.
Nothing tangible made there or produced there, but that was where all the money was.
I was always reminded of that old song line – “It’s a strange strange world we live in Master Jack”.
I sure don’t live in that world anymore, 124.
Useless work is not a problem- the problem is useless work that impedes someone else’s productive work. Australia runs on useless work to we are unable produce nothing else these days.
I remember we even used to build cars [see not demented – can remember back to last week]. We even paid companies to employ us to build cars, but that was productive. What is the problem is the barnacles that impede useless work – the barnacle industries – like accreditation , costs a lot and is useless – robbing an industry of profit and increases cost with no benefit.
Ever get a letter from a lawyer at the bottom of the letter says something about limited… other guff about a scheme- what the F……k does that mean? are they not good lawyers but I suspect they paid some barnacle industry to give them a tick. Go into the doctors – one has to make out reams of forms [for our accreditation] – “but I came inI have a sore that’ -sorry we can’t see you until you make out the form. So you fill out a form with questions like-‘ do you identify yourself as someone from a culturally diverse background’? I still only have a sore throat! I am sure the lawyers & doctors have to pay for someone to produce this BS.
So a rethink of Barnacle industries has to take place by scrapping the barnacles off the productive industries. they are another form of indirect taxation.
Graeber’s take on this is quite interesting, Des. My view is that what we are doing in this useless work is making those who do the most aggressively useless work of moving money from one useless thing to another feel more inflated. The more I understand about the dominant finance sector and how destructive it has become to innovation, jobs, commodities and all the other things capitalists claim to love, the more I am certain that capitalists have less love for their system than I do.