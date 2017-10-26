Is it a drop or a leak? Why Cash’s staffer was just playing the game
A political staffer has resigned over doing what political staffers do every day, revealing the grubby way political reporting really works.
A political staffer resigned last night over doing what politicals staffers do every day — leaked some details to the press to ensure coverage.
6 thoughts on “Is it a drop or a leak? Why Cash’s staffer was just playing the game”
Having not picked up ‘The Advertiser’ for a couple of decades I could only guess at the deterioration of journalistic standards. After reading Hough’s huffy tweet I cannot even understand the second sentence.
It’s funny, isn’t it, in modern “journalism”, how “the raid and personal associative cat’s-paw aggrandisment is more important than the fact of the abused, manipulated, broken system; as long as it’s working for you”?
…. isn’t it?
Speaking about journalism and journalistic standards, when was Imre Salusinszki Premier of NSW?
“Staffer is not exactly a whistleblower”.
Professional journalists . . . hock deep in deceit, valueless purveyors of misinformation.
Or, as some independent news websites call them, stenographers.
The government’s orchestrated stunt – an AFP raid to discredit Labor and to make a spectacular seizure of documents (which were available anyway on request – and which had been requested during the Heydon TURC) is the key issue.
The “drop” itself or just doing my job angle – alarming as it is – should not obscure the collusion between government and AFP to make political mileage out of a public bust. Surely, moreover, it is illegal to tip-off anyone – even a third party – that a police raid is scheduled, even if the police are somehow keen to involve you.