 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Media

Oct 26, 2017

Is it a drop or a leak? Why Cash’s staffer was just playing the game

A political staffer has resigned over doing what political staffers do every day, revealing the grubby way political reporting really works.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

A political staffer resigned last night over doing what politicals staffers do every day — leaked some details to the press to ensure coverage.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

6 comments

Leave a comment

6 thoughts on “Is it a drop or a leak? Why Cash’s staffer was just playing the game

  1. zut alors

    Having not picked up ‘The Advertiser’ for a couple of decades I could only guess at the deterioration of journalistic standards. After reading Hough’s huffy tweet I cannot even understand the second sentence.

  2. klewso

    It’s funny, isn’t it, in modern “journalism”, how “the raid and personal associative cat’s-paw aggrandisment is more important than the fact of the abused, manipulated, broken system; as long as it’s working for you”?
    …. isn’t it?

  3. PaulM

    Speaking about journalism and journalistic standards, when was Imre Salusinszki Premier of NSW?

  4. graybul

    “Staffer is not exactly a whistleblower”.

    Professional journalists . . . hock deep in deceit, valueless purveyors of misinformation.

    1. Rais

      Or, as some independent news websites call them, stenographers.

  5. Urban Wronski

    The government’s orchestrated stunt – an AFP raid to discredit Labor and to make a spectacular seizure of documents (which were available anyway on request – and which had been requested during the Heydon TURC) is the key issue.
    The “drop” itself or just doing my job angle – alarming as it is – should not obscure the collusion between government and AFP to make political mileage out of a public bust. Surely, moreover, it is illegal to tip-off anyone – even a third party – that a police raid is scheduled, even if the police are somehow keen to involve you.