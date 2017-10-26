 Menu lock
Oct 26, 2017

Hinch’s Senate Diary: frauds make killing out of dugong meat

Endangered animals continue to be hunted unsustainably with the immunity brought by Native Title.

Derryn Hinch —

Derryn Hinch

I just don’t get it. Colin Riddell, please explain. Actually, he is one of the few people in this country who doesn’t have to. I mention his name because Riddell is a passionate conservationist who has been trying, for nearly a decade, to save threatened dugongs and sea turtles in Queensland. Endangered critters being slaughtered under the real farce of Native Title.

