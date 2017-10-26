Rundle: Fats Domino is gone and there won’t be another like him
Born in New Orleans Ninth Ward, where he lived until Hurricane Katrina drove him out, Fats Domino left school at grade four, and worked as an iceman’s apprentice, until his uncle taught him piano. And that was that.
3 thoughts on “Rundle: Fats Domino is gone and there won’t be another like him”
“Fats Domino, who has died aged 89, must surely be the last of the old rock’n’rollers to go.” – That ignores the, for my money, greatest of them all, Little Richard who is still around.
I always loved Fats Domino, “Going To The River” is one of the greatest records ever made.
Sure hope he found his thrill.
‘… whose music rolled more than rocked…’
Perfect.