Oct 26, 2017

Rundle: Fats Domino is gone and there won’t be another like him

Born in New Orleans Ninth Ward, where he lived until Hurricane Katrina drove him out, Fats Domino left school at grade four, and worked as an iceman’s apprentice, until his uncle taught him piano. And that was that.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Fats Domino, who has died aged 89, must surely be the last of the old rock’n’rollers to go. Maybe there’s a few minor players left somewhere: 90-something old upright bass players, now supine in old folks homes; saxophonists run out of breath. But Chuck, Ike, and now Fats; all the pioneers have now passed away.

3 comments

3 thoughts on “Rundle: Fats Domino is gone and there won’t be another like him

  1. Saugoof

    “Fats Domino, who has died aged 89, must surely be the last of the old rock’n’rollers to go.” – That ignores the, for my money, greatest of them all, Little Richard who is still around.

    I always loved Fats Domino, “Going To The River” is one of the greatest records ever made.

  2. John Newton

    Sure hope he found his thrill.

  3. zut alors

    ‘… whose music rolled more than rocked…’

    Perfect.