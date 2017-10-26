Email*
Oct 26, 2017
That’s a 24 karat gold cat bounce.
A Persian Missile?
As Stephen Holt wrote yesterday in Fairfax, in a devastating critique of Turnbull on his 64th birthday:
Turnbull invested more than $600,000 of his own money to become member for Wentworth with a reduced Liberal majority. This was a foretaste of the 2016 federal election campaign, which saw the Prime Minister reportedly donate more than $1.75 million as he sought re-election.
So we have a pattern whereby much money is spent to produce mediocre results. Something is wrong here.
Success outside politics propelled Malcolm Turnbull into The Lodge even though he lacks basic qualities needed to sustain success as a prime minister. He is very rich precisely because he is no good at politics. There is, as a result, a fearful asymmetry at the heart of Australian government.
On this day of all days, we wish Turnbull a happy and speedy retirement from politics, as well as a very happy birthday.
Tony Famously stayed in AFP training barracks instead of his pre-paid for accommodation while The Lodge was being renovated.
He began to think of them as his Pretorian Guard, besties and”go-for’s”.
His principal employer, Rupert Murdoch, foreign interest Billionaire was only too happy to run Union and Labor smearing campaigns for his political puppet.
The Royal commission into Unions and Bill Shorten were great for his nasty headlines.
Giving Rupert headlines is fair exchange for the LNP. Turnbull is hardening up as Murdochs next victim if he doesn’t go in as hard as Abbott. Abbotts chums at AFP are only too eager to help out. This is a News Corpse operation.
The latest Australian “scoop” is more of the same political smear needed for the Telegraph and the blizzard of regional newspapers Australia wide.
The new criminalizing of GetUp and Shorten by media frenzy represents classic Murdoch strategy, the LNP Abetz and Dutton are not sharp enough to get this up and running but this is bread and butter News Corp.
PS: Abbott also learned all he needed to know about he NBN from Rupert, who hated competition to FoxTel just as much as he did the ABC and 18c restrictions on his gutter press hacks. And he was on a promise to get the media laws changed so he could get hold of CH10 as a FoxLNP propaganda outfit. Sad.
Regards, Bob.
My last comment mistakenly contained a copy of an excerpt from another contributors comments dated October 26, 2017 at 10:27 pm
My apology, but in identifying the errant copy, it is well worth reading again.
As below:
As Stephen Holt wrote yesterday in Fairfax, in a devastating critique of Turnbull on his 64th birthday:
Turnbull invested more than $600,000 of his own money to become member for Wentworth with a reduced Liberal majority. This was a foretaste of the 2016 federal election campaign, which saw the Prime Minister reportedly donate more than $1.75 million as he sought re-election.
4 thoughts on “Glen Le Lievre”
My last comment mistakenly contained a copy of an excerpt from another contributors comments dated October 26, 2017 at 10:27 pm
My apology, but in identifying the errant copy, it is well worth reading again.
As below:
