Oct 26, 2017

Economists’ bedtime story: we’re going on an inflation hunt

Where's inflation hiding? Policymakers are hoping to find it somewhere, anywhere, in the private sector. But the only inflation we can find is being caused by governments.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Treasury Secretary John Fraser

2 thoughts on “Economists’ bedtime story: we’re going on an inflation hunt

  1. Duncan Gilbey

    Damned reality refusing to comply with theory yet again!

  2. AR

    Why are economists even fed?