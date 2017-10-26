Economists’ bedtime story: we’re going on an inflation hunt
Where's inflation hiding? Policymakers are hoping to find it somewhere, anywhere, in the private sector. But the only inflation we can find is being caused by governments.
Oct 26, 2017
Treasury Secretary John Fraser
2 thoughts on “Economists’ bedtime story: we’re going on an inflation hunt”
Damned reality refusing to comply with theory yet again!
Why are economists even fed?