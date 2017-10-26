Crikey Worm: Cash staffer resigns following union raid blowback
Good morning, early birds. As expected, Monday's raid on Bill Shorten's old union has blown up in the government's face, with at least one casualty so far. And a damning report on the state of aged care facilities in Australia has led the government to promise tighter checks on nursing homes. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Cash staffer resigns following union raid blowback”
All I keep thinking of is the Godwin Grech affair and that second hand ute. Turnbull just isn’t any good at anything is he, even shabby smear politics 101?