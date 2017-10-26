AWU raid is absurd, but calls for Cash’s resignation a step too far
If Michaelia Cash is telling the truth about being lied to by a staffer over the AWU raid scandal, she shouldn't be fired.
Oct 26, 2017
Employment Minister Michaelia Cash shouldn’t be a minister currently. She appointed Nigel Hadgkiss, whom she knew was the subject of well-founded claims that he’d broken the law, to head the Australian Building and Construction Commission last December. She’s tried to argue that somehow she didn’t, that he was appointed by some legislative magic and not her, and that it was OK anyway because they were only allegations made by the CFMEU.
52 thoughts on “AWU raid is absurd, but calls for Cash’s resignation a step too far”
“If Michaelia Cash is telling the truth about being lied to by a staffer over the AWU raid scandal…”
Actually I didn’t know she had claimed that.
When did the staffer lie to her?
Presumably it was before Dougie [or whoever] asked her the question for the first time at the Senate Estimates meeting. She must have asked her staff if they had leaked whatever – before Doug’s question – been lied to and was thus able to assure the Senate that none of her mob were leakers and ‘knew nothing”.
What other scenario grants her grounds for presuming such at that stage?
If she was merely ignorant of what was going on then there was no grounds for giving that assurance [I can also assure you that my office did not find out about the raids until after they were being conducted.”] to the Senate .
The correct response to Doug would have been something along the lines of “Jeez, I dunno Doug, I’ll check with the peeps and get back to you ASAP”.
Blimey, even Michelle Grattan realizes the chronology is important:
“Why didn’t Cash find out about this at lunchtime – before BuzzFeed story? she gave her assurances before lunch”