AWU raid is absurd, but calls for Cash’s resignation a step too far
If Michaelia Cash is telling the truth about being lied to by a staffer over the AWU raid scandal, she shouldn't be fired.
Oct 26, 2017
Employment Minister Michaelia Cash shouldn’t be a minister currently. She appointed Nigel Hadgkiss, whom she knew was the subject of well-founded claims that he’d broken the law, to head the Australian Building and Construction Commission last December. She’s tried to argue that somehow she didn’t, that he was appointed by some legislative magic and not her, and that it was OK anyway because they were only allegations made by the CFMEU.
36 thoughts on “AWU raid is absurd, but calls for Cash’s resignation a step too far”
there`s one sure way to tell if cash is lying, watch her mouth closely, if her lips move, she`s lying, most economist want a cashless banking system, we want a cashless political system.
Things have become surreal: Judith Sloan on ‘The Drum’ being critical of Cash & using the word ‘stunt’. Perhaps I imagined it….
No it’s true!
I was shocked myself and crossed checked with my beloved, she heard it also.
So it is a case of what didn’t Cackles know and when didn’t she know it.
Whether she deliberately leaked or not is not the point. She told the senate committee that she found out about the raid on the media. Do we really believe that, given her office knew, and that the raid was a Cash/Abetz concoction, Senator Cash did not know the raid was imminent? What absolute bullshit.