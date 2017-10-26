AWU raid is absurd, but calls for Cash’s resignation a step too far
If Michaelia Cash is telling the truth about being lied to by a staffer over the AWU raid scandal, she shouldn't be fired.
Oct 26, 2017
Employment Minister Michaelia Cash shouldn’t be a minister currently. She appointed Nigel Hadgkiss, whom she knew was the subject of well-founded claims that he’d broken the law, to head the Australian Building and Construction Commission last December. She’s tried to argue that somehow she didn’t, that he was appointed by some legislative magic and not her, and that it was OK anyway because they were only allegations made by the CFMEU.
15 thoughts on “AWU raid is absurd, but calls for Cash’s resignation a step too far”
So De Garis attended a meeting with the PM where Cash denied that she or her staff had leaked and kept schtum! It takes a very, very brave or foolhardy staffer to do that. Beyond the bounds of credibility in fact.
As my Mum used to say: ‘If’ often spoils a good story. If you believe Cash, you need your head read.
Oh, do you really think so Mr Keane ?. Is the headline tantamount to the declaration (that few would dispute nowadays) that being caught is the crime; the (so called) wrongdoing being merely beside the point? As to whether the said Minister did in fact act inappropriately (by ensuring that 3rd parties were there to record the event- and hence interfering with due process – is not the subject of this note. Clearly, the headline condones the practice or (with less strength) concedes in the event that the Minister acting inappropriately such is no cause, in these circumstances, to resign.
If a rank-amateur, such as myself, is able to discover the following two paragraphs among draws of the ABC then anyone can do so.
Paraphrasing the accounts, (indeed near-quotes) for the sake of brevity, in 1982, Michael MacKellar, a Fraser Government Minister, brought a colour TV into the country but listed it on the customs form as black and white thus avoiding duty. He was sacked, along with the Minister for Customs, John Moore, who handled the issue clumsily.
If it is good enough for the goose then ditto for the gander or should I write “the bear”; more specifically the Paddington Bear. In 1984, when Customs officials searched a suitcase belonging to the wife of Hawke Government Cabinet Minister, Mick Young, they found a Paddington bear. Subsequently, it was determined that the minister had not declared the “imported” item. Apparently, to my understanding, a staffer was instructed to complete the custom form. As to whether the staffer omitted to do so or whatever the Minister, being responsible for affairs of the Crown, was obliged to resign. Hawke has lost his right-hand man and was distressed to say the least over the event but Westminster convention prevailed.
At the risk of appearing as someone who has received Holy Orders it is evident that there isn’t a pretense of “accountability” or responsibility in either the Parliament or its (government) agencies nowadays. The shirking of responsibility is almost come to be standard faire if not an art-form; aided, not in any small part, by such headlines that are the subject of these remarks.
Moreover, one cannot have it both ways in the media. If reporters declare that it is difficult to “turn a bob” in the news industry its probably because the product produced is so lousy that few wish to buy it. As for the “masses” they, in general, resort to FB. and similar products. Constructive reporting has long ceased to be a “numbers game”.
As an aside, the placement of the comma after the word ‘absurd’ is incorrect. The placement of the comma in the previous sentence is correct. {if unsure : seek the services of a retired primary school teacher in the age range of 55 – 95}
It is also pleasing to note that a correspondent referred to de Garis correctly (lower d); irrespective of how de Garis himself may spell his (own) name.
The leak is not a crime justifying her resignation, but sooling the AFP on to the ALP, GetUp and the union movement sure as hell is.