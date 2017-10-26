 Menu lock
Oct 26, 2017

AWU raid is absurd, but calls for Cash’s resignation a step too far

If Michaelia Cash is telling the truth about being lied to by a staffer over the AWU raid scandal, she shouldn't be fired.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash shouldn’t be a minister currently. She appointed Nigel Hadgkiss, whom she knew was the subject of well-founded claims that he’d broken the law, to head the Australian Building and Construction Commission last December. She’s tried to argue that somehow she didn’t, that he was appointed by some legislative magic and not her, and that it was OK anyway because they were only allegations made by the CFMEU.

