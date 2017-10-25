Rundle: class, gender and the truth about Weinstein’s protection racket
In the Weinstein scandal, the division of power and class is the real one.
Oct 25, 2017
With the Weinstein scandal/affair/gate/catastrophe still ricocheting through Hollywood and the world, attention has turned to those around him: men whose mea culpas for not speaking up are becoming more specific by the day. George Clooney and Matt Damon have both rushed to say that while they knew he was a jerk and a sexual hustler, they, well here’s Damon:
Mate. I’m so old I remember Thatcher; I gave up on “gender solidarity against oppression” 40 odd years ago. BUT there is advantage in having more female bosses because, you know, they tend not to rape you. In the absence of a more successful class victory, that helps atm
Guy, it is worthwhile to reflect that gender divisions overlap with other social relations of exploitation and oppression but, why claim, quite wrongly, that our social world has inherited old social relations between husbands and wives that involved sexual exploitation and oppression of women. It is, after all, less than a hundred years since women got suffrage in the UK. These relations are falling apart in our modern world at a pleasing increasing rate, though they have not disappeared.
I can remember the way my life began with shared assumptions about the way women were there for men and had no authority behind their views. Gradually, I was reconstructed by myself and others, helped along with a good dose of love, after I grew up in my late twenties (not everyone grows up at the point they become adults and some never manage it, with Trump a good, immensely worrying case).
Yes, many women identify primarily with their class position, regardless of whether this also depends on a man, but this does not alter the fact that they have to fight through the remnants of the patriarchy to assert their part in there system by which society is governed.
The recent rise of women to positions of power in the media world is to be welcomed as part of the ongoing breakdown of patriarchal relations but deplored to the extent that bolsters the world that Chris Mitchell saw as his task, filling the world with images of inevitable power struggles and dominance by a few.
One day that world will start to fall apart in earnest too but this foes not stop my taking pleasure in seeing that women will increasingly become treated as equals and with respect, partly as a result of the outing of Weinstein.
A “not” should go before “inherited” in line three, while a “there” should read “the” and “foes” should read “does” .