Productivity Commission serves up a megamix of old reform favourites
The Productivity Commission's latest report, designed to provide new impetus to economic reform, instead shows there's really not a lot to be done without political will.
Oct 25, 2017
The Productivity Commission's latest report, designed to provide new impetus to economic reform, instead shows there's really not a lot to be done without political will.
While John Howard was pursuing Workchoices in the 2000s, others were talking about different types of economic reform. Specifically, what was called “the human capital agenda”, the so-called third wave of economic reform after micro-economic reform in the 1980s and early 1990s, and competition policy. “Human capital” focused on increasing productivity, participation and output through improved education levels and skills, a healthier workforce, and more efficient and effective health and education systems.
3 thoughts on "Productivity Commission serves up a megamix of old reform favourites"
Sensible till you don’t have a pharmacy in your town anyway. Machines? Even by their dimwit standards, this is a good one. I am all for specialist reachers, but you need a little bit more than a few weeks experience with kids and the ideologues at the commission need to realise just what teachers are expected to do each day. While they are at it perhaps someone down the back can give them a good gobful of abuse about which nothing will happen or have a year 7 kid called them a stupid motherf***ing c. Teaching? Oh if only I could do that every day instead of pandering to people whose parents could be bothered being parents and who encourage the behaviour that steals the education of the other children.
The reference to a carbon price is a startling and very welcome sign of climate responsibility from somewhere in the rest of the world. I wonder, though, what they mean by a “single” price? I can only hope that they mean so many dollars per ton of carbon in any fossil fuel extracted from the ground here or implicitly imported.
Dear Bernard as a community pharmacist ,an employee not an owner ,I was disappointed with your assessment that machine dispensed prescriptions en masse were an eminently sensible PC suggestions.A community pharmacy provides a lot more than simply drug supply but counseling,intervention on patients behalf,triage when local surgery is closed,health education,emotional support and more.I’m sorry that you don’t value our contribution but many of our customers do.And it is that which makes many politicians think twice about changing the status quo apart from whatever lobbying the Pharmacy Guild does.Regards Bill Morgan