Mayne: what to expect at tomorrow’s Crown AGM with James Packer
What would the detached billionaire say if Mark Robley, the pokies addict featured so dramatically on 7.30 on Monday night, made a surprise appearance?
Oct 25, 2017
What would the detached billionaire say if Mark Robley, the pokies addict featured so dramatically on 7.30 on Monday night, made a surprise appearance?
Ever since the death of his father in 2005, James Packer has single-handedly controlled Australia’s biggest gambling empire. Over that time, he’s attended 10 Crown AGMs, which usually alternate between Perth and Melbourne.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Mayne: what to expect at tomorrow’s Crown AGM with James Packer”
No state or federal govt ever going to mess with the pokies. Can’t afford to.
WA got the right idea. Don’t have them.
Pokies have spread like cancer ov er the last 25 years.
Witness the rise of massive clubs over this time. If you are stupid enough to throw your money away into those things, well why should anyone protect you from that.
Might as well tear up $50 notes and throw them into the wind.
No fucks given.