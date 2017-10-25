History shows the AWU raid could backfire for the Coalition
The AFP raid on the AWU for a GetUp donation in 2005 has plenty of risks for a government that is developing an image of using the police to harass its opponents.
You can ignore the protestations from the government that it has nothing to do with yesterday’s Australian Federal Police raid on the Melbourne offices of the Australian Workers’ Union to safeguard evidence about donations to GetUp. The whole issue began as a referral by Employment Minister Michaelia “Chuckles” Cash to the new Registered Organisations Commission, recently established to pursue trade union officials, in a co-ordinated move with News Corp following the “revelation” that AWU had donated to GetUp 12 years ago. And it would have been the government that ensured that plenty of media were on hand to film the AFP raid.
21 thoughts on “History shows the AWU raid could backfire for the Coalition”
PS: Just joined GetUp and made a donation. Thanks, Turdbull – would never have thought to do so without your latest attack on democracy.
What next….Turnbull & Co inferring a link between GetUp & ISIS? I wouldn’t put it past this inept rabble.
Abbott’s vindictive Royal Commission into Trade Unions failed to nail Shorten despite his determination & despite the government setting the terms of reference. The LNP even bungled that.
This is so obviously a ploy to keep Barnaby’s ‘issues’ out of the news. We’re turning into a police state just because the moronic deputy PM can’t keep his cock in his pants, Christ.
I think you’re absolutely right there, HR. Joyce’s problems, and all the government’s other failings (energy, NBN, nil wages growth, etc). It’s a classic ‘look over there!’ play. If it hurts Shorten, that’s just a bonus. The main thing is to try and wrestle back some control over the news cycle. Hence TV spectacle, not just newspapers. It looks straight out of John Howard’s playbook.
I don’t think so. From a Govt able to organise its response to external stimuli, yes. But this is not such a Govt.
If the ALP had known of Mr Fish Herpes’ penchant for abusing the power he has over his staff (eg. by putting it to one of them that allowing his penis to be inserted into her would be a Very Good Idea), they would’ve been all over him like a rash – raid or no raid. They wouldn’t leak to Sharri Markson; it had to be from the Coalition (probably some Nats, to whom he’s always been a Sydney Spiv).
A Govt that understands “running interference”, wouldn’t order an AFP raid in a way that ONLY a Minister is empowered to do (the AFP didn’t raise the warrant themselves, so it had to be an agency that answers to a Minister). Chuckles Cash, Come On Down!
Sometimes, “they’re THAT stupid” really is the whole story.
Why don’t you like GetUp Bernard? Do they undermine Crikey’s business model, or your own social views?
Grass roots organisations like GetUp and Lock the Gate are powerful, weapons against the sort of Fascism this LNP government is trying to foist on us – no wonder the LNP and Murdoch hate and fear them so much.
Typical Oz/government bullying and harrassment. What’s wrong with Get Up anyway? Let alone a donation? And what of Shorten’s role? Does it matter? Chuckles has pushed and banged on about this at the same time as her her team government is trying to rip our taxes off us to provide tax gifts to the rich? That money goes straight into a company manager’s bank account as a bonus. Not jobs. Forget class envy. This is a f’n outrage.