History shows the AWU raid could backfire for the Coalition
The AFP raid on the AWU for a GetUp donation in 2005 has plenty of risks for a government that is developing an image of using the police to harass its opponents.
Oct 25, 2017
You can ignore the protestations from the government that it has nothing to do with yesterday’s Australian Federal Police raid on the Melbourne offices of the Australian Workers’ Union to safeguard evidence about donations to GetUp. The whole issue began as a referral by Employment Minister Michaelia “Chuckles” Cash to the new Registered Organisations Commission, recently established to pursue trade union officials, in a co-ordinated move with News Corp following the “revelation” that AWU had donated to GetUp 12 years ago. And it would have been the government that ensured that plenty of media were on hand to film the AFP raid.
