 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Print

Oct 25, 2017

Fairfax’s editorial director leaves without warning

Fairfax's editorial director Sean Aylmer surprised staff yesterday by announcing his departure.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Yesterday afternoon, Fairfax’s editorial director Sean Aylmer sent a short and surprising email to staff, simply saying that it was his last day.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Fairfax’s editorial director leaves without warning

  1. zut alors

    After Aylmer failed to back Mike Carlton I never purchased another SMH.

    If they’d published an edition featuring a couple pages of Carlton’s abusive responses to those email complaints it would’ve been a sellout.