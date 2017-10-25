Fairfax’s editorial director leaves without warning
Fairfax's editorial director Sean Aylmer surprised staff yesterday by announcing his departure.
Yesterday afternoon, Fairfax’s editorial director Sean Aylmer sent a short and surprising email to staff, simply saying that it was his last day.
One thought on “Fairfax’s editorial director leaves without warning”
After Aylmer failed to back Mike Carlton I never purchased another SMH.
If they’d published an edition featuring a couple pages of Carlton’s abusive responses to those email complaints it would’ve been a sellout.