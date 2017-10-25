 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Oct 25, 2017

Family matters: Culleton’s personal vendetta lives on through Senate inquiry

A Senate inquiry appears to have become the platform for one family's war on a bank.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Peter Georgiou, the Western Australian One Nation Senator who replaced ousted bankrupt Rod Culleton, appears to be using a Senate inquiry to continue his brother-in-law’s pursuit of the ANZ Bank over a multimillion-dollar debt Culleton failed to pay in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Family matters: Culleton’s personal vendetta lives on through Senate inquiry

  1. old greybearded one

    How is this allowed and why is the boofhead chairing this not telling Georgiou to rack off whiel ANZ is involved. Might as well be the kickatinalong council enquiring into the mayor’s property development with the mayor chairing it.

    1. old greybearded one

      Sorry I failed to grasp that the chairman is the chief boofhead himself, but surely the senate should act here. It is crooked.