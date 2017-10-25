Family matters: Culleton’s personal vendetta lives on through Senate inquiry
A Senate inquiry appears to have become the platform for one family's war on a bank.
Oct 25, 2017
Peter Georgiou, the Western Australian One Nation Senator who replaced ousted bankrupt Rod Culleton, appears to be using a Senate inquiry to continue his brother-in-law’s pursuit of the ANZ Bank over a multimillion-dollar debt Culleton failed to pay in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
How is this allowed and why is the boofhead chairing this not telling Georgiou to rack off whiel ANZ is involved. Might as well be the kickatinalong council enquiring into the mayor’s property development with the mayor chairing it.
Sorry I failed to grasp that the chairman is the chief boofhead himself, but surely the senate should act here. It is crooked.