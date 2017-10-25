 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Oct 25, 2017

Crikey Worm: Shorten’s union raided

Good morning, early birds. The offices of Bill Shorten's old stomping ground have been raided by the Australian Federal Police, and the Productivity Commission has delivered a report arguing for the re-introduction of a carbon price. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.

Max Chalmers —

Max Chalmers

Share

SHORTEN’S UNION RAIDED

The Australian Federal Police has raided the Sydney and Melbourne offices of the Australian Workers’ Union (AWU) on behalf of the Registered Organisations Commission. The commission was set up by the Turnbull government as a union watchdog and said the raid was necessary because of information indicating documents relating to an investigation “may be being interfered” with.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Crikey Worm: Shorten’s union raided

  1. shea mcduff

    This politicization of our [sic] bureaucracies and police is getting very disturbing.

    1. Wallywonga

      Totally agree. Imagine if Abetz and Dutton had complete control?
      Sadly the coalition still believes that it ‘s ant-union rhetoric works for them (ably assisted by News Ltd).
      Hopefully soon the sleeping populus will awaken to realise that this tactic has ruined employment quality in this country, stagnated wage growth, and massively increased poverty.