Oct 25, 2017

Cambodia cancels democracy

With the outlawing of its main opposition party, Cambodia's slide back towards totalitarian state is almost complete

Damien Kingsbury

Damien Kingsbury

Despite the hopes once held for it by the international community, Cambodia’s long slide into becoming a one-party state is now effectively complete. Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Sen, has announced that the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) will be banned and that its seats will be redistributed among other parties, including his governing Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

