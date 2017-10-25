The blame game may yet work for Turnbull
Crikey readers on the NBN farce and "peak Q&A".
Oct 25, 2017
Will writes: Re. “NBN farce the result of a neoliberal absurdity” (Tuesday)
“But blaming Labor won’t cut it politically for Turnbull.”
Oh, I think it will. Most people – including swing voters in the all-important marginal seats – are neither tech savvy nor policy savvy enough to parse all the competing Coalition and Labor claims here. Just as with the energy market failure, the Coalition is simply deploying a self-serving smokescreen to abrogate any responsibility for its own 4-year direct contribution to these disasters, and training a media spotlight on Labor’s originary role in every and all such neoliberal misadventures.
And it’ll likely work, because Labor’s guilty as sin on account of Keating (with the best of intentions, I still believe) delivered us into the trap of neoliberalism. Which is why BK’s conclusion that Turnbull is “a conservative leader hoisted by his own neoliberal petard” is delusional. He’s hoisting Labor, with good prospects of success, because that petard is firstly theirs. The electorate won’t likely forget, nor forgive, that the NBN was a neoliberal Labor baby.
Gwen Clark writes: Re. “Razer: we finally reached peak Q&A” (Tuesday)
I can’t watch Q&A because of the number of times it has aired unopposed transphobic comment. Apparently Magda did OK, which is nice, but the airing of outright prejudice as debate is far too much for me. Watching this train wreck of a program masquerading as debate is akin to torture.
the desperation of the australian tory class grows daily, the more mud and lies they throw the more it blows back in their bloated faces, every time they throw and scream scream their only mantra of its ” labors fault its bills fault”, a few thousand more voters move over to labor or even the greens, tick tock mal, times up. your party`s over and so is the liberal party.